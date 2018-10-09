Today’s the Last Day to Register to Vote!

Michigan residents have until Tuesday, Oct. 9 to register if they want to vote in the Nov. 6 general election, according to Secretary of State Ruth Johnson.

“This election is vitally important for all Michigan residents because of the number of offices being selected,” Johnson said. “I urge every qualified resident not yet registered to vote to do so, so that you can be sure your voice is heard on Election Day.”

To register to vote, applicants must be at least 18 years old by Election Day and U.S. citizens. Applicants also must be residents of Michigan and of the city or township in which they wish to register. Polls will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters may register by mail or in person at their county, city or township clerk’s office or by visiting any Secretary of State office.

Residents can visit www.Michigan.gov/vote to find the address of their local clerk or obtain the mail-in voter registration application. First-time voters who register by mail must vote in person in their first election, unless they hand-deliver the application to their local clerk, are 60 years old or older, are disabled or are eligible to vote under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act.

If a voter is already registered but needs to change their address, they may be able to update their address online at www.ExpressSOS.com. To check their registration status, residents may visit the Michigan Voter Information Center at www.Michigan.gov/vote. They can see their sample ballot and find their polling place. Residents also can find information on absentee voting, Michigan’s voter identification requirement and how to use voting equipment. In addition, Secretary Johnson has put together a short video reminding residents where to find their voter info that can be viewed online.

Voters who qualify may choose to cast an absentee ballot. As a registered voter, you may obtain an absentee ballot if you are age 60 or older; physically unable to attend the polls without the assistance of another; expecting to be absent from the community in which you are registered for the entire time the polls will be open on Election Day; in jail awaiting arraignment or trial; unable to attend the polls due to religious reasons or will be working as an election inspector in a precinct outside of your precinct of residence. Applications for an absentee ballot should be submitted to the voter’s local clerk.

Voters with absentee ballots are encouraged to put those ballots in the mail by Tuesday, Oct. 30, to ensure timely delivery. Those who wish to receive their absentee ballot by mail must submit their application by 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3. Absentee ballots can be obtained in person anytime through 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5. Voters who request an absentee ballot in person on Monday, Nov. 5, must fill out the ballot in the clerk’s office. Emergency absentee ballots are available under certain conditions through 4 p.m. on Election Day.

