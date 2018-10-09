U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley Announces Resignation

Nikki Haley, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. announced her resignation today, effective at the end of they year.

Haley focused much of her two years at the U.N. advocating for Israel.

“I just think its very important for government officials to understand when its time to step aside,” Haley told the press, explaining her decision. “It has been an honor of a lifetime.”

In recent weeks, Haley acknowledged “disagreements” with the president on several policy matters.

Two weeks ago, at the U.N. General Assembly, Prime Minister Netanyahu met with Haley and praised her “amazing” tenure at the international body defending Israel, reports the Jerusalem Post, which also reported that Haley was involved upcoming plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace and advocating for aid cuts to Palestinian interests.

Israel’s ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon, who issued a laudatory statement upon hearing the news. “Thank you, Nikki Haley!” Danon wrote. “Thank you for standing with the truth without fear. Thank you for representing the values common to Israel and the United States. Thank you for your support for the State of Israel, which helped lead to a change in Israel’s status in the U.N. Thank you for your close friendship and common paths.”

