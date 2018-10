Exciting times in Oak Park at the corner of Lincoln and Coolidge as the owner of Lincoln RX, Marwan Isa, is pleased to announce the store once again offers a full service drug store and pharmacy.

Lincoln RX opened on October 5, 2018. It will offer free prescription deliveries to Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties.

Stop by to say hello and welcome pharmacist Michael Plotkowski back to the neighborhood.

Lincoln RX Pharmacy

(248) 543-7848

