Are You a Happy Person?

Rabbi Shneur Silberberg of Tugman Bais Chabad, in partnership with JCC’s Fed-Ed will present a six-part series titled “Happy to the Core: Jewish Perspectives on Positive Psychology” beginning the week of Oct. 21.

Each class will be offered twice: Sundays, 11 a.m. at Bais Chabad of West Bloomfield, and Thursdays, 7 p.m. at the Jewish Federation Building in Bloomfield Township.

“Our happiness impacts literally every part of our lives: marriage, health, job, friendships. Most of us know a friend or family member who struggles with being happy, and we would love to provide the guidance that would help them. All can benefit from a little more happiness,” Silberberg said.

Prepared in partnership between JLI (Rohr Jewish Learning Institute) and the Washington School of Psychiatry, the series combines Jewish thought with the latest research in the fast-growing field of positive psychology.

Cost for the series is $80 (includes textbook). Scholarships are available.

For details and to reserve a spot, visit www.baischabad.com/HAPPY or contact Silberberg at Rabbishneur@baischabad.com or (248) 207-5513.

