At Home: Study Zones

Set up the ultimate workstation for your kids.

This school year, you can help set up your kids for success. It’s all about having the perfect study zone at home.

Lois Haron, owner of Designs in Decorator Wood & Laminates in Farmington Hills, has some advice for setting up your kids’ study area for looks — and function.

“Kids love their own space!” she says. “If you can do a corner desk on two walls, it is perfect, especially if you add about 18 inches on one side for three drawers: a file drawer, utility drawer for papers and a drawer above for stapler, notepads and other stuff.

“You should be able to fit a narrow drawer in the front of the open part of the desk, where the chair is, for ruler, pencils, paper clips; that is very useful,” she adds. “The desk doesn’t have to be very deep, only about 20 inches, because it goes back into the corner, so they can use that space while working on homework or a project to sort out their work.”

Lighting is also essential, she says.

“Rather than put a desk lamp on the desk, I love to do ‘floating’ shelves that are lighted underneath so that you have nothing extra on the desk to get in your way or knock over,” she explains. “You have lots of light to see what you are doing any time of the day or night when working there.”

Haron adds that if you choose to do a straight desk, try to make the space fit for two people, so your child can work or play games there with a friend.

See the sidebar for five cool ideas for creating a workspace for kids that will promote great study habits and inspire learning.

5 Tips For Success

Find the right real estate. Every child learns differently. So, depending on the person doing the studying, the perfect space could be a quiet, bright corner of the house away from the hustle and bustle, or it could be in the midst of family life and activity. Experiment with each set up, periodically checking in with your child to see what's working and what's not. Embrace the principles of natural wellness. It is said that certain essential oils can promote focus and improve concentration. These can be diffused, rolled or simply inhaled to give students a boost when it comes time to cram for an exam. Make time for music. Studies have found that music can help improve memory. And making music can be an effective stress reliever in the face of school-induced stress. Consider outfitting your child's study area with an affordable, lightweight instrument. Whether it's a 20-minute study break or a jam session once homework is completed, make it possible for musical creativity to come to life.

From StatePoint.net

Lois Haron can be reached at (248) 851-6989.

