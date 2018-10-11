Celebrity Jews: Two Weddings And A Baby & TV

TWO WEDDINGS AND A BABY

On Sept. 29, Gwyneth Paltrow wed long-time beau Brad Falchuk, 47, in a private backyard ceremony at her Hamptons home. Reports say that guests included Jerry Seinfeld, 64, and Steven Spielberg, 71. Seinfeld, whose wife, Jessica, is a close friend of Paltrow’s, hosted the couple’s rehearsal dinner. As I write this, no news has leaked out as to whether it was a secular or Jewish wedding.

Paltrow, who identifies as Jewish, was close to her late father, director Bruce Paltrow. Falchuk, like Paltrow, has two children under 18 from a previous marriage (his first wife was Jewish; Paltrow’s ex, rock star Chris Martin, isn’t). Falchuk is best known as the co-producer/co-creator of Glee and American Horror Story.

By coincidence, Paltrow’s mother, Blythe Danner (who I presume was at Gwyneth’s wedding), married a (fictional) Jewish man on Will and Grace last week. Danner played Will’s mother, Marilyn, in the original version of Will and Grace and has reprised that role in the reboot. Marilyn, a widow, wed Grace’s Jewish father, Martin, a widower. Robert Klein, 76, plays Martin.

Musician Ezra Koenig, 34, and actress Rashida Jones, 42, had a son named Isaiah Jones Koenig about six weeks ago. The boy is Jones’ first child, and I believe the same is true of Koenig. Jones is the daughter of actress Peggy Lipton, 72, and legendary African American music producer Quincy Jones, 85.

Jones, a Harvard grad, is a multi-talent — she is a very competent comedy actress (TV’s Parks and Recreation and Angie Tribeca) and has drama chops, too; she writes and produces many of her showbiz projects (like Angie and the very good film Celeste and Jesse Forever); she co-writes documentaries, including one on her father that began streaming on Netflix in September; and she can sing.

Jones was raised Jewish, identifies strongly as Jewish, and most of her beaus have been Jewish. Likewise, Koenig was raised Jewish and had a bar mitzvah. He says he was very much influenced by his parents, Jewish professional people who are serious fans of varied musical genres.

On a scholarship, Koenig went to Columbia University, where he and three other students (one a woman) formed in 2005 the literate band Vampire Weekend. He’s the band’s lead guitarist and lead vocalist. Vampire really broke out in 2010 with a CD (Contra) that was a worldwide big seller. Koenig is also the creator of the Neflix animated series Neo Yokio — and I have to say, like Jones, he is really cute — two shayna punims.

ON TV

The Romanoffs is an eight-episode anthology series that begins streaming on Amazon on Oct. 12. It’s about people around the globe who think they are descendants of the Russian royal family. The premise, on first read, made me think that this series would romanticize the Romanoffs (as some documentaries do). The Romanoff tsars, collectively, had a terrible record of anti-Semitism and a lot of Jewish blood was/is on their hands. Their cruel bigotry is often glossed over or simply overwhelmed, in a sense, by the brutal way in which the last tsar, a Romanoff, and his family were killed. However, then I read that the creator and writer of the series is Matthew Weiner, 53. He gets historical details right and his new show may be great. Weiner was a major writer for The Sopranos and the creator and writer of Mad Men. Stars in a Romanoff episode include Paul Reiser, 62, Corey Stoll, 42, Noah Wyle, 47, Jon Tenney, 56, and Amanda Peet, 46.

The firing of Roseanne Barr, 65, from Roseanne has led to a new reboot, The Connnors. It will premiere Oct. 16 (8 p.m.) on ABC. The death of the character Roseanne will be the focus of the episode; no doubt, a huge audience will tune in to see how Roseanne died.

