Climate Change Report Warns We Need To Act NOW

UN Scientists Urge Acceleration Of World Actions.

A major UN report issued Monday reveals a much more serious look at climate change and global warming than expected, explaining that by 2040, only 12 years from now, we could see severe changes that could include more frequent droughts and flooding, extreme heat that could cause food shortages affecting millions and devastation of the ocean’s coral reefs.

Ninety-one authors and review editors from 40 countries prepared the International Panel on Climate Change report in response to an invitation from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) when it adopted the Paris Agreement in 2015.

“Every extra bit of warming matters, especially since warming of 1.5ºC or higher increases the risk associated with long-lasting or irreversible changes, such as the loss of some ecosystems,” said Hans-Otto Pörtner, co-chair of IPCC Working Group II.

“The good news is that some of the kinds of actions that would be needed to limit global warming to 1.5ºC are already underway around the world, but they would need to accelerate,” said Valerie Masson-Delmotte, co-chair of Working Group I.

“The decisions we make today are critical in ensuring a safe and sustainable world for everyone, both now and in the future,” said Debra Roberts, co-chair of IPCC Working Group II. “This report gives policymakers and practitioners the information they need to make decisions that tackle climate change while considering local context and people’s needs. The next few years are probably the most important in our history.”

