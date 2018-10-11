The 42nd President of the United States Bill J. Clinton and his wife former first lady Hillary Clinton attend the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol Building, Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD photo by U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cristian L. Ricardo)

Clintons Coming To Detroit; Tickets On Sale Oct. 12

Join Bill And Hillary In Conversation

President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton will be in Detroit Friday, April 12, at the Fox Theatre as part of a series of conversations across 13 North American cities. The tour begins in November.

According to LiveNation, “An Evening with President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton” will feature joint on-stage conversations with the two leaders sharing stories and inspiring anecdotes that shaped their historic careers in public service, while also discussing issues of the day and looking towards the future.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12. Purchase tickets at LiveNation.com, or at the Fox Theatre and Little Caesars Arena box offices.

