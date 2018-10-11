Danny Raskin: The Secret Is Out

The ‘new’ Fork n’ Pint keeps people coming back.

New guys ’n gals on the block have sort of kept it quiet … or it seemed so … for three years … Those who have been to the “new” Fork n’ Pint have finally failed in keeping it to themselves … The word is out … by Gary and Mary Lou Cochran, Herman and Sally Gordon, Jon and Lorrie Isenberg, etc. … that the “newcomer” is much better than just another good restaurant to enjoy. … As it celebrates its third anniversary.

Many folks may remember Executive Chef Ted Teeter and General Manager Jay Andrews from P.F. Changs, Somerset in Troy … and now being here with Fork n’ Pint owner Doug Young, have brought glimmering smiles to more faces and yums to new palates … It is the former Mitch’s and three others that followed … between Cass Elizabeth and Cooley Lake in Waterford.

You now might call it a “gastropub,” a specialized type of dinner house that focuses on fresh, house-made food and a very strong, eclectic craft menu … Including five-course Beer Dinners and Whiskey Dinners throughout the fall, winter and spring seasons … Many of the standard American fare food items on the regular menu seem to have been taken into Fork n’ Pint’s own realm and prepared in special and unique ways … With a chef like Ted Teeter, folks can certainly enjoy that feeling of being pleasantly surprised … Even the Brussels sprouts, burgers and other sandwiches … Many of the entrée items, too, like its interesting Cass Lake Veggies with Tofu … Owners Doug and Burgess Young, General Manager Jay Andrews and Chef Ted Teeter … along with their staff … have good reason to be proud of it being far other than another one of those mundane menus people might find at many places today.

Signature dishes like Cass Lake Chicken, Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Rustic Ribs, Ying Yang Shrimp, Barnyard Burger, Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad, and many more in Ted’s and his kitchen staff’s innovative ways. … Best sellers also include the fresh walleye and fries … Much of the baking is done in house, like the focaccia breads and pizza dough … Yes, it has pizzas, too.

Seating at Fork n’ Pint is 169 in the rustic chic setting, 28 at the bar … and when available, 120 on a long outdoor patio … It is open seven days a week … Monday-Thursday 4-11 p.m., Friday 4 p.m.- midnight, Saturday noon-midnight., Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. … Live music entertainment on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The secret is out … but Fork n’ Pint is certainly here … And in a big way!

