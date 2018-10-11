Faces & Places – Detroit Homecoming & Jewish Expat Reception

As part of Crain’s fourth annual Detroit Homecoming, the William Davidson Foundation and several partners hosted the third annual Jewish Expat Reception.

Held at Empire Kitchen & Cocktails in Detroit Sept. 12, the gathering drew some 120 current and former Detroiters to reconnect and connect anew, all while tightening their ties to the Detroit Jewish community.

Ralph J. Gerson, treasurer and director at the Davidson Foundation, served as the emcee. “It’s fitting,” Gerson said, “that the William Davidson Foundation supports Detroit Homecoming and the Jewish Expat Reception. These events reflect our commitment to the growth and preservation of Jewish life and culture — and the long-term health and welfare of Detroit and the region.

Francine Hermelin Levite of New York, who is working on the Detroit Jewish renaissance as creative director of Reboot, spoke and led an exercise on six-word memoirs. The phrases were streamed live on a ticker placed above the bar. Scott Kaufman, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, also offered remarks.

Other hosts included the Applebaum Family Philanthropies, the Max and Marjorie Fisher Foundation, the Mandell and Madeleine Berman Foundation, the Jacob Family Foundation and the Gilbert Family Foundation.

And what was Gerson’s six-word memoir? “Jewish Detroit punches above our weight.”

Photo Gallery

Photos by Brett Mountain

Like this: Like Loading...