Inspiring Talk – Michael Segal

CSZ Empty Nesters group to bring speaker Oct. 18.

Above: Michael Segal

Hear Michael Segal’s riveting story of how he overcame all odds after he was shot in the back of the head and left for dead after walking into a robbery in progress at a convenience store.

Segal, who lives in Houston, will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at Congregation Shaarey Zedek for the Berman Night of Learning, which is free and open to all.

A pre-med college student in the wrong place at the wrong time, Segal was told by doctors there was no hope and, therefore, no reason to even try surgery. After learning to walk and talk again, Segal returned to the University of Texas to earn two degrees with honors and marry his high school sweetheart, Sharon, who was in the car waiting for him when he was shot.

The criminals who shot Michael eliminated his ability to pursue his lifelong dream of becoming a surgeon; however, they could not take away his desire to help people. He became a social worker and works at a Level One trauma hospital in Houston, providing emotional support to families and patients who have experienced trauma, injury or life-threatening illnesses.

Segal, son of a rabbi at a Houston Conservative synagogue, is an author. A CD of his short stories was recently released. He is a popular inspirational speaker, sharing his “recipe” for recovery, happiness and success. Though his story is dramatic, he uses great wit and humor to engage his audience.

For details, contact the synagogue office at (248) 357-5544.

