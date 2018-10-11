Jews Blamed For Kavanaugh Assault Allegations

Fliers on four college campuses have been found blaming Jews for the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was sworn in on Oct. 8.

The fliers, found the same day and reported by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, show an image of Kavanaugh surrounded by caricatures of Jewish members of the U.S. Senate with Stars of David drawn on their foreheads at two University of California campuses — Berkeley and Davis — plus Vassar and Marist colleges — both in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.. Printed on the fliers: “Every time some Anti-White, Anti-American, Anti-freedom event takes place, you look at it, and it’s Jews behind it.” On the bottom of the fliers is printed, “Brought to you by your local Stormer book club.”

The Daily Stormer Book Club chapters, or SBCs, are “small crews of young white men who follow and support Andrew Anglin and his neo-Nazi website, the Daily Stormer,” the Anti-Defamation League stated.

UC Davis Chancellor Gary May posted a message on the university’s website, stating, “The message on these flyers is reprehensible and does not represent who we are as a community.” The fliers have been removed, he added, and the school is working to identify who posted them.

