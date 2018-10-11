JNF Names Local Co-Presidents

Andy Goldberg of Bloomfield Hills and Karen Freedland-Berger of West Bloomfield are the new co-presidents of the Detroit Jewish National Fund Board. Their appointments come when JNF is working on the second half of its One Billion Dollar Road Map for the Next Decade campaign.

“This role matters so much because it gives me an opportunity to have a concrete, hands-on impact in the continued achievements, growth and development of Israel,” Goldberg said. “I hope I can inspire Jews in Detroit of all ages to understand JNF is about so much more than the Blue Box and planting trees. JNF is there for all Israelis from cradle to grave, caring for the least fortunate, ensuring a prosperous and sustainable environment, along with water security, growing communities and preserving our heritage sites.”

Goldberg is inspired by the creativity and entrepreneurship in Detroit and is an active supporter and adviser to the Detroit Social Entrepreneurship community.

“I feel my role as co-president is that of a shaliach (emissary), focused on bringing awareness and education of JNF to Detroit,” Freedland-Berger said. “It is one of the very few charitable organizations in which donations are allocated to programs and projects determined by the benefactor.”

In her professional career, she has served as a nephrology social worker, a pregnancy counselor and a psychiatric social worker. She is philanthropically motivated and has held many positions. including board member of the Jewish Women’s Foundation and Yoga Moves MS, and volunteering at the Beaumont Parenting Center, Yad Ezra, Hillel Day School and JNF.

