Neo-Nazis Blame Jews For Taylor Swift Endorsing Democrats
Grammy-winning pop star Taylor Swift tends to stay far away from politics. So far, in fact, that certain members of the alt-right were convinced that she was a secret Trump supporter.
But on Oct. 7, the day before Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in, Swift broke her silence by endorsing two Tennessee Democrats running in next month’s election.
Turning to Instagram to reach her 112 million followers, Swift wrote: “I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG.
“I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent.”
During the Obama administration, a neo-Nazi blogger came across a joke meme that was a mash-up of photos of Swift with quotes from Adolph Hitler. Thinking the memes were authentic, the blogger published them on the neo-Nazi blog Daily Stormer with the headline, “Aryan Goddess Taylor Swift: Nazi Avatar of the White European People.” Certainly not many people thought Taylor Swift was a Nazi — but the belief spread across right-wing circles and she became known as “our girl.”
At the time, Andrew Anglin, who runs the Daily Stormer, wrote how Taylor has resisted the Jews: “It’s incredible really that she’s surrounded by these filthy, perverted Jews, and yet she remains capable of exuding 1950s purity, femininity and innocence,” reports Heyalma.com. A reddit thread (r/aryangoddess/) is dedicated to “The Aryan Goddess” — the rules of the reddit include, “Don’t fall for the Jewish lies,” and, “Praise our aryan Goddess.”
Following her Instagram post, commentary about her perceived betrayal clogged alt-right message boards. “A betrayal beyond words.” “She just ended her career.”
To explain how Swift could support Democrats, white supremacists turned to anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. In one online post: “This looks so ghost written. Ever notice how every celebrity seems to be reciting the same exact script and even use the same exact wording … Their tweets always read as if some faggy Jew wrote it for them.” In another: “This is [Hungarian-born Holocaust survivor] Soros trying to bluepill [sic] us by kidnapping /our princess/ they must have blackmailed her or something. We need to save her.”
View this post on Instagram
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈
