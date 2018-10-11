Neo-Nazis Blame Jews For Taylor Swift Endorsing Democrats

Grammy-winning pop star Taylor Swift tends to stay far away from politics. So far, in fact, that certain members of the alt-right were convinced that she was a secret Trump supporter.

But on Oct. 7, the day before Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in, Swift broke her silence by endorsing two Tennessee Democrats running in next month’s election.

Turning to Instagram to reach her 112 million followers, Swift wrote: “I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG.

“I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent.”

During the Obama administration, a neo-Nazi blogger came across a joke meme that was a mash-up of photos of Swift with quotes from Adolph Hitler. Thinking the memes were authentic, the blogger published them on the neo-Nazi blog Daily Stormer with the headline, “Aryan Goddess Taylor Swift: Nazi Avatar of the White European People.” Certainly not many people thought Taylor Swift was a Nazi — but the belief spread across right-wing circles and she became known as “our girl.”

At the time, Andrew Anglin, who runs the Daily Stormer, wrote how Taylor has resisted the Jews: “It’s incredible really that she’s surrounded by these filthy, perverted Jews, and yet she remains capable of exuding 1950s purity, femininity and innocence,” reports Heyalma.com. A reddit thread (r/aryangoddess/) is dedicated to “The Aryan Goddess” — the rules of the reddit include, “Don’t fall for the Jewish lies,” and, “Praise our aryan Goddess.”

Following her Instagram post, commentary about her perceived betrayal clogged alt-right message boards. “A betrayal beyond words.” “She just ended her career.”

To explain how Swift could support Democrats, white supremacists turned to anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. In one online post: “This looks so ghost written. Ever notice how every celebrity seems to be reciting the same exact script and even use the same exact wording … Their tweets always read as if some faggy Jew wrote it for them.” In another: “This is [Hungarian-born Holocaust survivor] Soros trying to bluepill [sic] us by kidnapping /our princess/ they must have blackmailed her or something. We need to save her.”

