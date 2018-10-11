New Course Invites Community To ‘Wrestle With Faith’

This October, Rabbi Levi Dubov of the Chabad Jewish Center of Bloomfield Hills will offer “Wrestling with Faith,” a new six-session course by the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute (JLI) that openly addresses common challenges people have in their relationship with God and Judaism.

“Just about everyone has some degree of skepticism when it comes to religion,” Rabbi Dubov said. “We’ve created this course for participants to think critically about these challenges — to approach them with an array of insightful perspectives — so we can articulate our beliefs to ourselves and to the next generation with clarity and conviction.”

“Wrestling with Faith” explores questions such as: Why do I need God if I can live perfectly well without Him? Does God really care about the nuances of Jewish practice? Don’t certain beliefs in Judaism seem primitive or outdated? Doesn’t the concept of “the chosen nation” seem racist? How can we relate to a loving and caring God amid the experience of tragedy and suffering? How do we reconcile compelling evidence for evolution and the age of the universe with a Bible that tells a different story? And: Is it even possible to develop a relationship with a God I cannot perceive with my five senses?

The course will be offered on six Wednesdays, beginning Oct. 24, with a morning and evening option: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Jewish Family Service in West Bloomfield and 7:30-9 p.m. at the Bloomfield Hills High School.

For more information and to register, visit the website www.bloomfieldhillschabad.org/faith, or contact Rabbi Dubov at (248) 949-6210 or rabbi@bloomfieldhillschabad.org.

Like this: Like Loading...