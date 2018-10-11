Time for Cookies N’ Dreams

Get ready for some great cookies, lively entertainment and fun for the whole family as the Friends of Camp-Mak-A-Dream Michigan Chapter hosts its 20th annual Cookies N’ Dreams fundraiser from 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, at Somerset Collection North in Troy.

Area bakers bring their favorite cookies for this fun contest. Guests sample each tasty treat and vote for the best in a variety of categories. Food, beverages, entertainment and activities for all ages will be provided throughout the evening.

Proceeds benefit Camp-Mak-A-Dream, a cost-free camp in Montana for children and young adults touched by cancer founded by the late Sylvia and Harry Granader of Beverly Hills. Most of the money raised goes toward scholarships for Michigan campers.

Event chairs are Catherine and Nathan Forbes; the honorary chair event committee includes Connie Jacob, Dana and David Jacob, and Joannie Barker.

Cost for the event for adults ranges from $60 per ticket to sponsorship tickets at $500. Children up to age 17 pay their age; children age 3 and younger are free. To register and buy tickets, go to campdreammich.org/cookies-n-dreams-registration. For questions, call (248) 723-5575.

