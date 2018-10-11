Veterans Day Shabbat

In anticipation of Veterans Day, Congregation Shaarey Zedek will honor all Jewish veterans and current members of the American armed forces during Shabbat services Oct. 20. The men and women who’ve defended and continue to preserve the values and safety of the nation will be proudly acknowledged, as well as veterans of blessed memory.

Services begin at 9 a.m. and include a special processional led by the Jewish War Veterans Color Guard, Southfield Police Color Guard, assembled veterans and family members.

The program will include military anthems led by Hazzan David Propis, words from Brig. Gen. Donald Schenk, Col. Edward Hirsch (U.S. Army Special Forces and Commander, Michigan Jewish War Veterans), Capt. Donald Wagner (U.S. Army Military Police Corps), Rabbi Aaron Starr and more.

Special keynote speaker will be Elizabeth Tam (wife of the late Robert Tam, a U.S. Army colonel), who will share experiences and sentiments of what it was like to be a family on the home front.

Special thanks to the Shaarey Zedek Veteran’s Shabbat Committee: Donald Wagner, chair; Stan Boykansky, Schenk, Linda Cohen, David Cuttner, Bill Glogower, Eileen Glogower, Paul Gold, Lawrence Katz and Shirlee Marshall.

Kiddush to follow services.

