Gavriel Salomon Is Born

October 12, 1938

A specialist in the field of educational psychology, Gavriel Salomon served as the Dean of the Faculty of Education at the University of Haifa from 1993-1998. He is the author of four books and more than 120 articles on technology, learning and peace education. In 1998, he established the Center for Research on Peace Education at the University of Haifa to help both Arabs and Jews learn about the collective narratives of each other through direct contact and sharing of personal story telling. In 2001, he received the Israel Prize for his contributions to Israeli education and his “international standing as an expert in the pedagogical uses of communication and computer technology.” Gavriel Salomon is an advocate for the impact of coexistence programs and education as a means to reduce tension between Jews and Israeli Arabs as well as for making improvements to Arab education in Israel.

