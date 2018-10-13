New Frans Hals Exhibit At Toledo Museum Of Art

A new exhibit opens at the Toledo Museum of Art on Oct. 13 and runs through Jan. 5.

Frans Hals Portraits: A Family Reunion brings together three known fragments of a family portrait by Dutch Golden Age master Frans Hals. Van Campen Family Portrait in a Landscape (circa 1623-25), acquired by Toledo Museum of Art in 2011, and Children of the Van Campen Family with a Goat-Cart, owned by the Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium (RMFAB), will be combined with Head of a Boy (circa 1623-25) from a European private collection.

A gallery of other family-oriented works of Dutch art from TMA’s collection will provide context. Leading into the exhibition of Hals’ portraits, an entry space will encourage visitors to reflect on multiple definitions of family by engaging with a selection of TMA objects across cultures and eras, as well as a monumental collage and video of Toledo community members exploring the theme of family.

Upon exiting the Hals section, visitors will be invited to respond to the portraits by sharing their own perspectives of family in the 21st century through a series of interactive tools and approaches. In addition, a library, reading area and performance space will be provided to further enhance the gallery experience.

Activities and additional displays in galleries and spaces surrounding the exhibition will provide visitors the opportunity to consider their own experiences of family in the context of representations of 17th-century Dutch life.

A wide range of programs will be offered around the exhibition’s themes of separation and reunification and the evolving nature of families today. Among the planned events will be genealogy workshops, a TV situation comedy festival, a Baroque music concert, family storytelling and film series, a special Masters Series presentation featuring Toledo family stories, family-centered tours, art-making activities and more.

For the full lineup of related programs, visit toledomuseum.org.

