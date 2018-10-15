State Supreme Court Gives Grants To Mental Health Courts

Mental Health Courts Make A Difference

The Michigan Supreme Court (MSC) announced this week, during National Mental Illness Awareness Week, that $5.19 million has been awarded to fund the operation of 31 mental health courts in Fiscal Year 2019. Extensive follow-up analysis shows that graduates of mental health courts statewide were nearly two times less likely to commit another crime two years after completing a program and 100 percent of juvenile graduates improved their education level.

Problem-solving courts are nontraditional programs that focus on nonviolent offenders whose underlying medical and social problems have contributed to recurring contacts with the criminal justice system.

“Through treatment, community support and strict supervision, these courts are making sure graduates can get the help they need, take care of their families and build stronger communities,” said Justice Elizabeth Clement, MSC liaison to problem-solving courts.

Click here for a list of mental health courts that received grants and here for more information about the grant programs.

