Detroit’s Central High has Leading Role in Novel

Diane Bernstein grew up in Detroit and spent 25 years teaching at Detroit’s Central High School. This former Jewish Detroiter now lives in California with her family. She used her experience to write “Teaching is Murder,” the story of a well-meaning teacher who bumbles her way through each day, trying to make a difference in her students’ lives.

JN editorial assistant (and former Detroit teacher) Sy Manello gives this review: “A pleasant, light read, especially if the reader has ever taught in a Detroit school! It’s like a trip down memory lane.”

The book is available on Amazon for $14.99

