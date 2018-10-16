Meet Leonard Schwartz: Libertarian Candidate for District 11

Democrat Haley Stevens and Republican Lena Epstein are battling for election in District 11, which includes Birmingham, Bloomfield Hills, Commerce Township, Farmington, Northville/Northville Township, Novi/Novi Township, Troy, Walled Lake and West Bloomfield, among other communities. It is represented by David Trott, who is not seeking re-election. But there’s another person in the fight: Libertarian Leonard Schwartz.

Age: 73

City of residence: Oak Park

Synagogue or church: My bar mitzvah was in Detroit at Ahavas Achim. I often attend Shaarey Zedek and Adat Shalom.

Professional background:I’m a retired professor of business law and economics.

What would you most like readers to know about you?

I was born and raised in Detroit. I graduated from Mumford High School. I have a BA from the University of Chicago, an MA from Johns Hopkins University, and a JD from Wayne State U. Law School.

I make frequent trips to Israel to visit relatives. My brother moved there in 1988. He has a son, a daughter, and 6 grandchildren in Israel. His son is in the Israeli navy. His son-in-law is in a reserve commando unit in the Israeli army.

I’m a common-sense moderate. I’m not a busybody. I oppose the utopianism and extremism of Democrats and Republicans, who have controlled government for over 150 years.

I’m running so that voters can send a clear message that they prefer a common-sense moderate who won’t waste taxpayer money, invade your privacy or meddle in your life.

What are your top 3 priorities if elected?

1. End the war on herbal medicine, thereby reducing the opioid problem.

2. Repeal civil asset forfeiture laws, which allow the government to confiscate your property without even accusing you of committing a crime.

3. Oppose foreign quagmires and trade wars.

