Waze Introduces Its Carpooling App

Google will begin offering its pay-to-carpool service throughout the U.S., an effort to reduce the commute-time congestion that its popular Waze navigation app is designed to avoid, according to an Associated Press story.

Waze, an Israeli app, started testing the carpool app two years ago in northern California and Israel. The expansion, which was announced Oct. 10, then expanded into Brazil and in 12 U.S. states. Now, it can be downloaded anywhere in the U.S.

To carpool, a willing driver must add Waze to his or her phone. Those looking for a carpool ride have to install a Waze carpool app, according to the AP story. A small fee is paid to the driver to help pay for gas and other expenses. The fee is supposed to be about the same as the cost of taking public transportation, the company stated.

Other benefits cited include social interaction, saving fuel and reducing traffic.

About 1.3 million drivers and passengers have signed up for Waze’s carpooling service, the company says. About 30 million people in the U.S. currently rely on the Waze app for directions; it has 110 million users worldwide.

