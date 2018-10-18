Rabbi Brent Gutmann of Temple Kol Ami in West Bloomfield and Marilyn Finkelman, a local observant Jewish educator, participated in “Ask a Jewish Person” at the Islamic Center of America in Dearborn on Oct. 3. The program was presented by the Interfaith Leadership Council of Metropolitan Detroit (IFLC) as part of a series in which representatives of one faith make themselves available to answer questions at a house of worship of another faith.

Above: Rabbi Brent Gutmann and Marilyn Finkelman participated in a panel moderated by the Rev. Charles Packer of Pine Hill Congregational Church in West Bloomfield.

Christians and Muslims in the audience asked about Sabbath, the Jewish view of heaven and hell, how Judaism explains why bad things happen to good people, the clothing worn by some Orthodox Jewish men and the role of women.

The next program in the series will be “Ask a Latter-Day Saint” (Mormon), which will take place at Congregation Beth Shalom in Oak Park at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30.

For more information, visit detroit.interfaith.council@gmail.com. — Barbara Lewis

