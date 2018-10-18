Beth Ahm To Host Kabbalah Scholar

Congregation Beth Ahm, the Cohn-Haddow Center at Wayne State University and SAJE welcome Professor Daniel Matt for a weekend of learning and mystical insight. Matt is one of the world’s leading authorities on Kabbalah and translator of the Zohar (kabbalistic text). He will introduce attendees to some of the central themes in the Jewish mystical tradition.

Kabbalat Shabbat services on Oct. 26 will begin at 6 p.m. at Beth Ahm, followed by Shabbat dinner. Matt will present “Shekhinah-The Feminine Half of God.” He will briefly trace the development of Kabbalah and then focus on the concept of Shekhinah.

There will be supervised games and activities for children. Advanced registration for dinner is required by Oct. 19. Cost is $25 per adult; children ages 18 and younger are sponsored by the Nadis Family Fund. Call (248) 851-6880 or email ablau@cbahm.org to register.

On Shabbat morning, Oct. 27, Matt will lead Torah study at 9 a.m. before religious services. His topic is the “Mystical Meaning of Torah.” He will explore these questions by teaching several passages from his award-winning translation, The Zohar: Pritzker Edition.

Following Shabbat lunch, Matt will discuss “Raising the Sparks: Finding God in the Material World.”

The Scholar-in-Residence weekend is sponsored by the Menashe & Sarah Haar Fund.

On Sunday, Oct. 28, Matt will speak at 11 a.m. at the Jewish Community Center. His topic will be based on his book God and the Big Bang: Discovering Harmony between Science and Spirituality.

