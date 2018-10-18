Grant Will Aid Jewish Campers

The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation recently made a $12 million grant to the Foundation for Jewish Camp (FJC) that will support a new initiative to increase accessibility for campers and staff with disabilities at Jewish summer day and overnight camps.

According to a 2013 Foundation for Jewish Camp survey, camp professionals highlighted two areas, among others, in which they required support to better serve children with disabilities: funding for capital improvements to increase accessibility as well as training for staff.

Projects funded through this initiative will support individuals with autism spectrum disorder, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and physical and sensory disabilities.

