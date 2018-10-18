Israel’s Supreme Court Rules BDS Supporter Can Stay

By David Isaac, World Israel News

The Supreme Court decided Thursday that Lara Alqasem, a student facing deportation for BDS activism, can remain in Israel, where she is registered to study at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The decision arrived after Lara Alqasem faced tough questioning from Israeli Supreme Court justices on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Arab-American student graduate student had been ordered out of the country by the Israeli government due to her involvement with Students for Justice in Palestine, which supports the Boycott, Divestment & Sanctions (BDS) movement.

On Sunday, the Supreme Court agreed to halt Alqasem’s deportation in order to review her case today.

Alqasem admits she served as president of the University of Florida’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine. SJP supports BDS and its members have often engaged an anti-Israel and anti-Semitic rhetoric online.

Israeli authorities detained Alqasem at Ben-Gurion International Airport on October 2. She arrived in Israel to study at Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

“Lara served as president of a chapter of one of the most extreme and hate-filled anti-Israel BDS groups in the US,” said Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan, responsible for Israel’s fight against the BDS. “Israel will not allow entry to those who work to harm the country, whatever their excuse.”

In 2017, the Knesset passed a law barring any non-citizen who “knowingly issues a public call for boycotting Israel” from entering the country. The government formed a blacklist of some 20 groups, including the SJP.

The U.S. administration backed Israel’s position, stating “Ultimately, it is up to the government of Israel to decide who it wants to let into the country.”

Reaction from American Jewish groups has been mixed. The Anti-Defamation League argues that Alqasem should be allowed to stay and study in Israel. “We believe that enabling people to see and experience Israel for themselves is the best antidote to those who seek to de-legitimize and demonize it,” the group said.

The left-wing group J Street U, the campus arm of J Street, and the Reform Movement say that deporting Alqasem contradicts Israel’s democratic values.

However, the Zionist Organization of America and the National Council of Young Israel came out in favor of deportation. Farley Weiss, NCYI president, said BDS supporters who turn Israel “into their own personal punching bag” should not be allowed to travel freely in the country.

