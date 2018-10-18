JCC To Host Tailgate Honoring Schlissel
The Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit will honor University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel with its Boneh Kehillah (Builder of Community) Award as part of a tailgate party starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, at the JCC in West Bloomfield. The party will celebrate the special relationship between the Metro Detroit Jewish community and U-M.
Wear your colors to the tailgate, which will feature corned beef sandwiches, spiked cider, bag-o and much more. “The Game” starts at 7:30 p.m. with a marching band and the award presentation.
Host committee chairs are Nicole and Matt Lester, and Andi and Lawrence Wolfe. Honorary event chairs are Ira Jaffe and Mel Lester.
Tickets are $200; purchase them at bit.ly/2pVOWaN.
