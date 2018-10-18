Masters of Illusion to Headline JARC Fundraiser

JARC, an organization serving people with disabilities, announced the live tour of Masters of Illusion as its 38th Annual Fall Fundraiser. The exclusive one-night performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Orchestra Hall in Downtown Detroit.

Join JARC and some of the world’s top magicians as they perform their best illusions in front of a live audience. These cutting-edge illusionists will perform sleight of hand, perplexing interactive mind magic, hilarious comedy and jaw-dropping grand illusions. The illusionists scheduled to perform are Michael Turco, Jonathan Pendragon and Bill Cook.

JARC Board Member Dani Gillman and her husband, Ben Chutz, of Bloomfield Hills are the event chairs. Sponsorship opportunities remain, and a limited number of tickets are available starting as low as $75.

Also planned for the evening is the young adult and corporate sponsor VIP pre-glow “Levitation Lounge,” underwritten by Quicken Loans. Admission to the lounge is free for young adults (ages 21-40) with the purchase of a ticket to Masters of Illusion.

The fundraiser will again feature the Match Challenge, this year honoring David Carroll’s extraordinary impact upon JARC. A group of generous donors will match dollar for dollar any increased gifts from last year’s fall fundraiser and new or lapsed donor’s gifts.

For information and tickets, call (248) 538-6611 or visit www.jarc.org/events.

Like this: Like Loading...