Three out of five teens say prescription pain medicines are easy to get from a parent’s or grandparent’s medicine cabinet. You can protect your teens against drug abuse and overdose by disposing of unused and expired medications.

OPEN, the Opioid Prescribing Engagement Network, will be holding a medication take-back event Saturday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Lakes Oral & Maxillofcaical Surgery, 2300 Haggerty Road, West Bloomfield.

For information, call (248) 669-6600 or visit www.lakesoralsurgery.com.

