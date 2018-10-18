Refugee Symposium Set in Ann Arbor

A symposium on “Keeping Our Door Open: A Multi-Dimensional Approach to Refugee Resettlement” will be held Oct. 22-23 at University of Michigan’s Rackham Graduate Building, 915 E. Washington, Ann Arbor.

Featured speakers are Dr. Jeff Crisp, Oxford University Refugee Studies Centre; Debbie Dingell, U.S. Representative (Mich-12th Dist.); and Mark Hetfield, president/CEO of HIAS.

The two-day symposium will consider the most significant aspects in the present international and domestic refugee system within four tracks: Impact and Integration; Transformative Practice; Health and Wellness; and Policy and Advocacy. The symposium will include presentations by academic experts, policy-makers, nonprofit social services professionals and government officials to analyze the limitations in the present refugee system and discuss ways of overcoming these constraints.

Symposium sponsors are U-M School of Social Work, C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital and Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County. To register, go to jfsannarbor.org/symposium or call (734) 769-0209.

Like this: Like Loading...