Upcoming Panel Showcases Strong Michigan-Israel Medical Connections

American Physicians Fellowship (APF) for Medicine in Israel, an organization that partners with Israel to maintain an emergency medical volunteer roster, is hosting a panel discussion at 10:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 21, at Adat Shalom Synagogue in Farmington Hills.

Several academic institutional leaders who maintain very strong Jewish identities, including substantial ties to Israel that are both personal and professional, will be on the panel, including Robert Folberg, M.D., founding dean of the Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine; Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, M.D., president of Oakland University; and Jack Sobel, M.D., dean of the Wayne State University School of Medicine.

These physician leaders will describe their own personal involvement and their respective institutions’ ties to medical institutions in Israel. This will be an opportunity to learn more about our region’s strong connections to Israeli medicine, and to promote and elevate APF’s ongoing impact on health and well-being across Israel.

The public is invited at no cost, and a light breakfast will be served. CME credits are pending.

More information can be found at www.apfmed.org.

Like this: Like Loading...