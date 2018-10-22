Conservative Rabbis Can Attend Interfaith Weddings

While Conservative rabbis are still unable to officiate at interfaith weddings, they can now attend those weddings without fear of punishment, according to JTA, which reports that the decision was made last week in a vote of the Rabbinical Assembly’s Committee on Jewish Law and Standards, which determines Conservative Jewish legal rulings.

The policy change reverses a ban of four decades, which was rarely enforced, JTA reports.

“Clergy of the Conservative/Masorti movement may officiate at weddings only if both parties are Jewish,” the law committee’s ruling reads. “Officiation means signing documents or verbal participation of any kind. Attendance as a guest at a wedding where only one party is Jewish is not included in this Standard of Religious Practice.”

