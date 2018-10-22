Marilyn Monroe’s Siddur To Be Auctioned

A well-used siddur owned by actress Marilyn Monroe, who converted to Judaism in 1956, when she married Jewish author Arthur Miller, will go up for auction Nov. 12 in Cedarhurst, Long Island, according to JTA, which reported the opening bid will be $4,600. J. Greenstein & Co. will handle the auction.

Monroe and Miller divorced in 1961. JTA reports that Rabbi Robert Goldburg in New Haven, Conn., who supervised her conversion and performed her marriage ceremony, said Monroe told him she was still committed to being Jewish.

The siddur has a nearly detached spine and contains some handwritten notes. Its present owner is an American living in Israel., who bought it from Monroe’s estate in 1999, The Jewish Chronicle reports. In 2017, it went up for auction but was not sold.

