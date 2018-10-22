Talk to Teen Drivers About Rules of the Road, Distracted Driving

National Teen Driver Safety Week runs Oct. 21 – Oct. 27, and the Insurance Alliance of Michigan is encouraging parents and guardians of teen drivers, or soon-to-be drivers, to discuss the importance of following the rules of the road and avoiding distracted driving.

“Car accidents are the leading cause of teenage deaths and more than 40 percent of young adults say they text while driving,” said Dyck Van Koevering, general counsel of the Insurance Alliance of Michigan. “It is vitally important for parents and guardians to talk to teen drivers early and often about the dangers of distracted driving”

A recent report released by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that teen drivers are more likely to be involved in a fatal car accident if they have other teens in the car with them. When teens are driving with parents, guardians or other adults, their chances of being involved in a fatal car crash decreased.

“This latest report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety underscores the importance of putting in the hours with teen drivers, in different scenarios and times of the day, so they are better equipped to be behind the wheel on their own,” Van Koevering said.

In 2017, nearly 10,000 people between the ages of 16-20 were hurt in car crashes in Michigan and 73 people were killed.

The Michigan State Police offers the following tips to parents and guardians of teen drivers:

Supervise your teen’s driving

Set driving rules and limits by having a teen/parent contract

Talk to your teen about distracted driving

Choose vehicles for safety, not image

Lead by example and follow the rules of the road, which includes: Wear a seat belt Avoid talking on a cell phone or texting while driving Don’t drive while under the influence of alcohol Don’t speed



