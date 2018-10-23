Do You Pull Your Punches When Talking About Israel?

Snapshots From the 2018 Population Study

70% of Jewish Detroiters talked with other Detroit area Jews in the past year about the political situation in Israel. Of those, 40% said that they frequently or sometimes hesitate to express their views because they might cause tensions with other Jews in Detroit.

Discussion Questions

In the past year, have you had any conversations with other Jews in the Detroit area about the political situation in Israel?

If so, did you frequently or sometimes hesitate to do so because your views might cause tension with other Detroit area Jews?

