Do You Pull Your Punches When Talking About Israel?
Snapshots From the 2018 Population Study
70% of Jewish Detroiters talked with other Detroit area Jews in the past year about the political situation in Israel. Of those, 40% said that they frequently or sometimes hesitate to express their views because they might cause tensions with other Jews in Detroit.
Discussion Questions
- In the past year, have you had any conversations with other Jews in the Detroit area about the political situation in Israel?
- If so, did you frequently or sometimes hesitate to do so because your views might cause tension with other Detroit area Jews?
