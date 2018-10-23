Israeli flag

Do You Pull Your Punches When Talking About Israel?

10/23/2018 6:00 AM | 0

Snapshots From the 2018 Population Study

70% of Jewish Detroiters talked with other Detroit area Jews in the past year about the political situation in Israel. Of those, 40% said that they frequently or sometimes hesitate to express their views because they might cause tensions with other Jews in Detroit.

Discussion Questions

  • In the past year, have you had any conversations with other Jews in the Detroit area about the political situation in Israel?
  • If so, did you frequently or sometimes hesitate to do so because your views might cause tension with other Detroit area Jews?
