Selma Blair Talks About MS Diagnosis

Blair To Star In Netflix Series

In a recent Instagram post, Jewish actor Selma Blair, 46, announced she had been officially diagnosed multiple sclerosis (MS) in August, according to a report in the The Guardian.

Blair, born in Southfield, wrote that she had been having symptoms, such as falling down and foggy memory, for years and that she “will do her best.”

MS is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Common symptoms include fatigue, numbness or tingling, weakness, vision problems, walking difficulties and more. Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, with at least two to three times more women than men being diagnosed with the disease.

Blair, a star in the upcoming Netflix series Another Life, said the help she received from her costumer designer in getting her ready for filming, such as getting her legs into her pants and fastening buttons, prompted her to speak openly.

MS in not yet curable, according to the National MS Society. Medications, along with therapeutic and technological advancements, help “modify” and “manage” the course of MS and its symptoms.

