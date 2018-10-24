Michigan Jewish Sports Foundation Honors Athletes

On Tuesday night, the Michigan Jewish Sports Foundation held its 34th annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Jewish Community Center.

Honorees included Gabe Cohen and Ari Eizen, high school athletes who were named to the Dr. Steven (z”l) and Evelyn Rosen Stars of Tomorrow Scholarship Class of 2018.

The 2018 Detroit Jewish News High School Athletes of the Year, who are selected based strictly on athletic achievement, are Jessica Stone and Benji Jacobson. Jessica is a graduate of West Bloomfield High School and attend Georgia University. Benji is a graduate of Crankbrook/Kingswood and a freshman at Tulane University.

Pillar of Excellence recipients have officiated at the highest level and coached, while mentoring youth in the community. Honorees are Robert Brown, Gary Lincoln, Elliot “Butch” Parnes, Dick Rosenthal and Lenny Waldman.

Liz and Jim Price received the 2018 Shirley and Alvin Food Humanitarian Award.

Hall of Fame inductees were Ken Daniels, the voice of Detroit hockey; Todd Gesund, Grand Valley State University football great; Dana Jacobson, new host of CBS Saturday Morning; football and tennis ace Michael Jacobson (father of Benji Jacobson); the late Al Nagler, radio sports announcer; and Arn Tellem, vice chairman of Palace Sports & Entertainment.

