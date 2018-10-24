No Flu No FOMO

Don’t Let the Flu Make You Miss The Best Parts of Fall and Winter

Missed holiday parties. Postponed vacations. No family for Thanksgiving. Last year’s flu season led to loads of FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) as the strain of Influenza A led to more serious complications and higher rates of hospitalization nationwide.

Public health advocates urged those with the flu to keep it as contained as possible, which meant missing holiday parties, travel excursions and enjoying time with family and friends.

FOMO was a dominant Walgreen’s survey result, as 82 percent of Americans say having the flu made them miss out on things they wanted to do.

31 percent said the flu made them miss time with family, 28 percent on plans with friends, 16 percent on exercise, and 15 percent on entertainment.

While half of millennials (52 percent) actually look forward to catching up on their favorite TV shows while battling the flu, two-thirds (70 percent) still plan to get the flu shot this year.

Protect Yourself and Others at Work

Protection against germs on shared objects such as telephones, keyboards, and transit rails is even more important as flu season approaches. Early methods to protect yourself and others, such as the flu vaccine, gives people the chance to help themselves and others.

Nearly 40 percent of respondents report going to work when sick with the flu, and one in 10 reports attending a party or social gathering.

88 percent of Americans who had the flu say it made them more concerned about contamination and germs.

Two in five American seniors stay home (41 percent) and avoid public gatherings (40 percent) to protect themselves from the flu.

Don’t Wait for a Vaccination

The 2017-18 flu season was one of the most severe in the U.S. and it hit early, per a recent bulletin issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Walgreen’s survey revealed 40 percent of Americans believe this season’s flu severity will be the same as last year and 12 percent say it will be worse.

To avoid the flu this year, Americans should take preventative measures as soon as possible.

More than half (54 percent) of Americans, including two-thirds (66 percent) of millennials ages 25-34, plan to get the flu vaccine earlier this year than they have in past years.

Of seniors (65+) who plan to get the flu vaccine earlier this year, 83 percent say it’s better to protect against the flu sooner.

40 percent of Americans say that this season’s flu severity will be the same severity as last year’s flu season, while 12 percent say it will be worse (30 percent don’t know)

