Cantors Concert At Adat Shalom

In celebration of Adat Shalom Synagogue’s 75th anniversary, Adat Shalom and the Cantors Assembly are presenting a Diamond Jubilee Concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29, that is open to the community.

The concert will feature Broadway, Jewish music and more by Cantors Daniel Gross, Jack Mendelson, Alberto Mizrahi, David Propis, Alisa Pomerantz-Boro, Pamela Schiffer and Marcia Tilchin.

For ticket pricing and details, visit adatshalom.org/diamond or call the Farmington Hills synagogue at (248) 851-5100. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Cantor Larry & Gitta Vieder Memorial Chesed Fund of the Cantors Assembly.

