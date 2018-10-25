Concert To Aid Suicide Prevention

Kelly Kosek | Detroit Jewish News

Broadway actors Lauren Chapman and Zach Adkins will perform a benefit concert for suicide prevention at Kerrytown Concert House in Ann Arbor at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29, to support a new local youth organization that addresses suicide in teens and young adults.

Zach Adkins currently plays the lead role of Dmitry in Disney’s Anastasia on Broadway; Lauren Chapman currently performs on Broadway understudying the role of Anna in Disney’s Frozen.

One hundred percent of revenue generated from this event will fund Eventually Group’s efforts to promote conversation and bring critical awareness to issues regarding youth mental health and the prevention of suicide in teens.

In November 2017, a small group of students dedicated to promoting conversation about the impact of mental health on young people has become an ever-growing partnership of local youth, business owners, mental health professionals and artists.

These young people, known as the nonprofit Eventually Group, have shouldered the responsibility of speaking to end the silence surrounding self-harm and suicide in the youth of our communities.

For tickets, starting at $35, go to bit.ly/2AgPD4k.

