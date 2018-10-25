Dear Mrs. Blume: We Can’t Wait For Margaret

After half a century of fighting off Hollywood offers, beloved children’s and tweens’ author Judy Blume has finally agreed to a movie version of Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Blume’s books were the friends that girls would turn to when they couldn’t talk to their moms — she knew all of their secrets. Books like Deenie, Blubber, Iggie’s House and more discussed it all — boys, bras and getting your period.

Finally — finally — the one that was like a bible to so many girls, Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret will be turned into a movie. Revolving around Margaret as she navigates puberty and questions her religious faith, the book was first published in 1970.

Blume, 80, has granted the highly sought-after rights to producer James L. Brooks and writer and producer Kelly Fremon Craig, the duo behind the 2016 coming-of-age film The Edge of Seventeen, starring Hailee Steinfeld.

“It is this right [sic] of passage for women and girls,” Craig told Deadline.

“It’s rare for me to run into a woman or girl who hasn’t read it and every time I’ve mentioned it to a woman, they clutch their heart and let out this joyful gasp.

“This book comes along and tells you you’re not alone,” she says. “Women remember where they were when they read it. I can’t think of another book you can say that about.”

