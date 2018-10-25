Find Your “New Normal” After Cancer Diagnosis

Cancer Thrivers Network for Jewish Women presents “Thriving with the New Normal” as part of the Life Enhancement Series at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, at Jewish Family Service in West Bloomfield.

Thriving after a cancer diagnosis is all about maintaining balance in mind, body and spirit. Kathleen Hardy, LMSW, will speak about bringing this balance to our lives. She will be joined by a panel of inspirational cancer thrivers.

Hardy is a social worker at the Karmanos Cancer Institute’s Lawrence and Idell Weisberg Cancer Treatment Center in Farmington Hills as well as the director of the Karmanos Healing Arts Program.

Registration opens at noon. $12 includes a light kosher lunch. RSVP by Oct. 30 to Tracy Agranove at (248) 592-2267 or tagranove@jfsdetroit.org.

