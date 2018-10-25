FJA Junior To Speak at Food Allergy Conference

Frankel Jewish Academy junior Benny Shaevsky will be among the featured speakers at the Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) Conference Nov. 2-4 in Washington, D.C., an annual education event serving people of all ages managing food allergies, as well as registered dietitians helping their clients live and thrive with this serious, increasingly common disease. Registration is sold out.

As part of the conference’s Teen Summit, Benny, who has food allergies to peanuts, tree nuts, soy protein and legumes, will speak about “Traveling With Food Allergies.” He submitted the idea for the panel, which was chosen to be featured.

Benny lives in West Bloomfield with his parents, Marlo and Tom Shaevsky. He is involved with many causes and has recently formed Tech4Seniors, a nonprofit organization to bring technology assistance to seniors with mobility issues or those living in assisted care facilities.

