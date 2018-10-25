Glow Night at TreeRunner Adventure Park

Better make your reservation. Friday, Oct. 26 is the last Hallowed Glow Night of the season at TreeRunner West Bloomfield Adventure Park. $40 per person. This event is very popular and spots fill up fast.

The Park is set aglow with color arches, LED sequence lighting, lasers and other brilliant fare. All paid climbers receive glow attire and glow paint stations are always popular. There will be games with tickets given away as prizes. The park will be decorated in Halloween themes and guests are encouraged to arrive in their preferred costumes.

Zardoz the Magnificent will be on hand to help officiate the event along with his sidekicks the Ghoulish Knight and Ursula, the Evil Sea Witch from The Little Mermaid. A pumpkin carving contest is also included at this event (pre- registration required) with bundles of climbing tickets given as prizes. Best dressed, scariest, and most family-friendly costumes will be awarded free tickets.

Zardoz and his cohorts will be judging all contests at Hallowed Glow Night. Glow Nights run from 7-11 pm. Not all costumes are appropriate for climbing. Those wearing costumes should be prepared to change into appropriate climbing attire.

TreeRunner West Bloomfield Adventure Park is located on the campus of the Jewish Community Center of Metro Detroit at 6600 West Maple Road.

For further details and updates, visit TreeRunnerWestBloomfield.com, email WestBloomfield@TreeRunnerParks.com or phone (248) 419-1550.

