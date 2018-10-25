Research Project on Jewish Educators

The Consortium for Applied Studies in Jewish Education (CASJE) announced the launch of a major project supported by the William Davidson Foundation and the Jim Joseph Foundation for comprehensive research on the pipeline and “career arc” of educators working in Jewish education.

The two-year project is supported by grants totaling $1.5 million from both foundations and will yield findings to be shared broadly with the field of Jewish education and engagement.

“We are embarking on a timely project that promises to yield new key findings and data on critical issues that affect the work of educators in Jewish institutions and the needs of the field,” says Michael Feuer, CASJE co-chair and dean of the Graduate School of Education and Human Development at the George Washington University, home of CASJE.

“Our founder, William Davidson, understood the lifelong impact Jewish education can have on an individual and a community,” says Menachem “Manny” Menchel, program officer for Jewish education at the William Davidson Foundation. “Mr. Davidson supported various causes for many decades, including those that benefited individual Jewish day schools and communities, as well as larger opportunities to professionalize the field of Jewish education. This grant — to understand how to attract and retain the best educators — positions us to expand upon his vision.”

Like this: Like Loading...