Exquisite cuisine, specially selected wines, fine jewelry and luxury cars will combine for an evening of excitement at the third annual Uncork for a Cure in support of the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center Breast Oncology Program and Breast Care Center. The event is from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at Cauley Ferrari of Detroit, 7070 Orchard Lake Road, West Bloomfield. A VIP reception starts at 6 p.m., with a strolling dinner at 7 p.m.

Uncork for a Cure features Bacco Ristorante owner and four-time James Beard Award-nominated chef Luciano Del Signore; co-chefs of Grey Ghost Detroit Joe Giacomino and John Vermiglio; owner and chef of Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails Doug Hewitt; three-time James Beard Award semi-finalist and owner and executive chef of Selden Standard Andy Hollyday; SheWolf Pastificio & Bar owner and featured chef of the James Beard House Anthony Lombardo; owner of Encore Catering and Banquet Center and chef of Fox2News Cooking School Bobby Nahra; James Beard Award-nominated owner and chef of Mabel Gray James Rigato; executive chef of Marrow Sarah Welch; chef and owner of James Beard Award-nominated Lady of the House Kate Williams; and renowned master sommelier Madeline Triffon of Plum Market.

Guests will also enjoy a trunk show featuring Roberto Coin Fine Jewelry while taking in the luxury cars at the Cauley Ferrari showplace.

Tickets start at $500; go to https://friends.umich.edu/site/Ecommerce?store_id=2441 to register.

