Israel and Jordan Sign Peace Treaty

October 26, 1994

Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and Jordanian King Hussein sign a peace treaty at the Wadi Araba Border Crossing between Eilat, Israel and Aqaba, Jordan. The treaty with Jordan is Israel’s second with a neighboring Arab state and the signing is attended by more than 4,500 guests and witnessed by President Clinton.

For decades, going back to the 1930s, Zionist/Israeli and Jordanian leaders held sporadic secret talks. Both countries saw peaceful relations with the other as inherently in their respective national interests.

Attending the signing ceremony for the Israeli-Jordanian peace treaty Oct. 26, 1994, are (from left) Jordanian Prime Minister Abdul Salam Majali, Israeli President Ezer Weizman, Jordanian Crown Prince Hassan and King Hussein, U.S. President Bill Clinton, and Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.Saar Yaacov, Government Press Office

The agreement between Israel and Jordan settled border disputes, put in place water resource sharing protocols and agreed to cooperation in areas of trade, tourism and protection and freedom of access to religious and historical places.

