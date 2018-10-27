Multiple Fatalities in Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

Multiple casualties have occurred at 10:20 this morning at Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, according to various news sources, including the CBS affiliate in Pittsburgh. Police say the shooter, described as a 46-year-old white male has surrendered and is in custody.

The shooting occurred during a bris ceremony at the Conservative synagogue. Three police officers have been shot and JTA reports there are eight fatalities.

The synagogue is in the heart of the city’s Jewish community. According to JTA, Tree of Life, which merged with another congregation, Ohr L’Simncha, five years ago is on the same campus of another two synagogues: New Light, which is also Conservative, and Dor Hadash, a Reconstructionist synagogue.

News sources are saying the shooter shouted, “All Jews must die!”

The JN will update the story after Shabbat.

 

 

