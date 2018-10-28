Candlelight Vigil for Tree of Life

Join MSU Hillel for a candlelight vigil in honor of those who have passed at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

According to the Facebook event page, the candlelight vigil will be MSU Hillel’s way of “honoring and remembering the 11 people who died in the Tree of Life synagogue shooting”. It will give the community the opportunity to “light candles, say prayers and be together as we think about this terrible event.”

Details:

MSU Hillel

360 Charles St.

East Lansing, MI 48823

October 29, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.

